Mobile App Developer

obTitle:
MobileApplication Developer
Department:
Development
Reportsto:
HOD
Areaof work:
Hard-core online marketing
Description
Weare looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all MobileApplication Developer to join our team. You will be responsible forbuilding, co-ordinating and managing many mobile applications.
We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise andresearch mobile application solutions and can work in a team orindependent.
SkillsRequired
- 3 + years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.
Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
- 3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
Strong
HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
- Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript,Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
Previous work with cross browser compatibility
- Experience working in an agile environment
Mandatoryskills
- Mobile Web Development (HTML5)
ActionScript 2+
- CSS Development
C#, Dot Net
- JavaScript, Typescript,
OS App Development (phone and tablet)
Android App Development (phone and tablet)
PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
PHP and MySQL experience
HTML 5, CSS
App store strategy and implementation a major plus
Desired Skills:
- Android SDK
- phone gap
- PHP
- Mysql
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years