Network Engineer L2 (Infoblox) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA.
- Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed
- Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution
- Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support
- Execute changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record
- Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management
- Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks
- Seek and identify enhancements across the network environment
- Coach Service Desk and L1 teams for technical and behavioural skills
- Establish monitoring for client infrastructure
- Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service
- Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues.
- Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items.
- Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals
- Plan and execute approved maintenance activities
- Audit and analyse incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.
- Gather all required information and add it to the assigned tickets before escalating to the next tier of support
- Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes
Desired Experience & Qualification:
Advantageous
- Operate FTP SSH Samba Server in the Linux Environment
- Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)
- Knowledge of incident management systems
- Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
- Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now and Remedy
- Working knowledge of Infloblox
Academic Qualifications
- Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
Advantageous certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification (Foundation Level)
- CCNA Enterprise
- CCNP Enterprise and advantage
- Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)
- Cisco Firewalls and Routers
- Fortigate firewalls and switching
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Firewalls and Routers
- Fortigate firwalls and switching
- ITIL
- CCNA
- CCNP
- Checkpoint
- FTP SSH Samba Server
- Infoblox
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years