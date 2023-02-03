Network Engineer L2 (Infoblox)

Feb 3, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA.
  • Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed
  • Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution
  • Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
  • Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support
  • Execute changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record
  • Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management
  • Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks
  • Seek and identify enhancements across the network environment
  • Coach Service Desk and L1 teams for technical and behavioural skills
  • Establish monitoring for client infrastructure
  • Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service
  • Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues.
  • Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items.
  • Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals
  • Plan and execute approved maintenance activities
  • Audit and analyse incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.
  • Gather all required information and add it to the assigned tickets before escalating to the next tier of support
  • Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes

Desired Experience & Qualification:

Advantageous

  • Operate FTP SSH Samba Server in the Linux Environment
  • Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)
  • Knowledge of incident management systems
  • Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
  • Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now and Remedy
  • Working knowledge of Infloblox

Academic Qualifications

  • Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Advantageous certifications:

  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification (Foundation Level)
  • CCNA Enterprise
  • CCNP Enterprise and advantage
  • Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)
  • Cisco Firewalls and Routers
  • Fortigate firewalls and switching

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Firewalls and Routers
  • Fortigate firwalls and switching
  • ITIL
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • Checkpoint
  • FTP SSH Samba Server
  • Infoblox

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

