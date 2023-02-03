Postilion Applications Engineer

Feb 3, 2023

Exciting Postiltion Applications Engineer opporutnity within our Postilion department.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
  • Minimum 3 years software development experience
  • Experience in Web, JMS ESBs, webservices APIs ( RESTful and SOAP)
  • Experience with Postilion Interchanges
  • PostBridge
  • Base24,
  • VisaBase12
  • VisaSMS
  • MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
  • Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
  • Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
  • Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
  • Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Postilion
  • Application Implementation
  • Applications
  • POS
  • Application Builder
  • Postiolion Applications
  • Postilion Implementations
  • Postilion Interchanges
  • ATM Driving
  • 3DSecure
  • Virtual Machines
  • ISO08583
  • UPF Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

