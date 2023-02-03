Postilion Applications Engineer

Exciting Postiltion Applications Engineer opporutnity within our Postilion department.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum 5 years’ experience within POS Acquiring / TermAPP, Application Builder
- Minimum 3 years software development experience
- Experience in Web, JMS ESBs, webservices APIs ( RESTful and SOAP)
- Experience with Postilion Interchanges
- PostBridge
- Base24,
- VisaBase12
- VisaSMS
- MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
- Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and Diebold)
- Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring
- Minimum 2 years’ experience within UPF Framework
- Experience with any database engine like (MS SQL, MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle) is an advantage.
- Experience with any modern development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java Delphi/ T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines
QUALIFICATIONS
- Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
- Matric or equivalent qualification
Desired Skills:
- Postilion
- Application Implementation
- Applications
- POS
- Application Builder
- Postiolion Applications
- Postilion Implementations
- Postilion Interchanges
- ATM Driving
- 3DSecure
- Virtual Machines
- ISO08583
- UPF Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services