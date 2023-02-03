Power BI Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following tasks:
- Design and develop Power BI dashboards and reports for clients.
- Work with clients to understand their data and reporting needs.
- Transform and clean data to prepare it for Power BI.
- Utilize Power BI’s advanced features such as DAX, Power Query, and Power Pivot.
- Collaborate with client teams to ensure accurate and effective data visualization.
- Train and educate clients on the usage of Power BI.
- Stay up-to-date with new Power BI features and advancements.
- Troubleshoot technical issues with Power BI.
Skills required:
- Be fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Strong experience with Power BI and data visualization.
- Experience with data transformation and cleaning.
- Accounting background.
- Knowledge of SQL and DAX.
- Excellent communication and client-facing skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Adaptability to new technologies and software.
- Own transport is a must.
- After-hours and weekend, work will be discussed in the interview as it is required from time to time.
- You will be working remotely; however, you will have to travel from time to time to clients all over South Africa.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- DAX
- Accounting
- Communication
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Power BI Consultant to be based at a company in Stellenbosch.