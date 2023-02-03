Power BI Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following tasks:

Design and develop Power BI dashboards and reports for clients.

Work with clients to understand their data and reporting needs.

Transform and clean data to prepare it for Power BI.

Utilize Power BI’s advanced features such as DAX, Power Query, and Power Pivot.

Collaborate with client teams to ensure accurate and effective data visualization.

Train and educate clients on the usage of Power BI.

Stay up-to-date with new Power BI features and advancements.

Troubleshoot technical issues with Power BI.

Skills required:

Be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Strong experience with Power BI and data visualization.

Experience with data transformation and cleaning.

Accounting background.

Knowledge of SQL and DAX.

Excellent communication and client-facing skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Adaptability to new technologies and software.

Own transport is a must.

After-hours and weekend, work will be discussed in the interview as it is required from time to time.

You will be working remotely; however, you will have to travel from time to time to clients all over South Africa.

Desired Skills:

SQL

DAX

Accounting

Communication

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Power BI Consultant to be based at a company in Stellenbosch.

Learn more/Apply for this position