Power BI Consultant

Feb 3, 2023

You will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following tasks:

  • Design and develop Power BI dashboards and reports for clients.
  • Work with clients to understand their data and reporting needs.
  • Transform and clean data to prepare it for Power BI.
  • Utilize Power BI’s advanced features such as DAX, Power Query, and Power Pivot.
  • Collaborate with client teams to ensure accurate and effective data visualization.
  • Train and educate clients on the usage of Power BI.
  • Stay up-to-date with new Power BI features and advancements.
  • Troubleshoot technical issues with Power BI.

Skills required:

  • Be fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Strong experience with Power BI and data visualization.
  • Experience with data transformation and cleaning.
  • Accounting background.
  • Knowledge of SQL and DAX.
  • Excellent communication and client-facing skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Adaptability to new technologies and software.
  • Own transport is a must.
  • After-hours and weekend, work will be discussed in the interview as it is required from time to time.
  • You will be working remotely; however, you will have to travel from time to time to clients all over South Africa.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • DAX
  • Accounting
  • Communication
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Power BI Consultant to be based at a company in Stellenbosch.

