QA TEST ANALYST

JobTitle

QAAutomation Tester

SkillsRequired

Mastery of leading automation testing using Selenium.

Proficiency using Testing tools like Quality Center, JIRA, Load Runner, Apache Jmeter.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Experience in Maven, Git, Java and frameworks

Basics of SQL, Object Orient Programming Language, Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and XML.

Good analytical and scripting skills

Have knowledge of the expected coding variations required for different platforms.

Experience in manual testing.

Knowledge of fundamentals of End to End QA methodology.

QAKey performance areas

Excellence in communication, time management, reporting capabilities with all stakeholders and project managers.

Passion for testing automation

Passionate to do knowledge transfer to others.

Prepare for daily stand-up and other meetings

Stick to daily, weekly, monthly tasks and meet deadlines.

Forward thinking – Product change suggestions of for improvement.

Keep all Automated testing current and updated.

Accept additional tasks when required.

Be willing to work out of business hours and over weekends/public holidays when required.

Desired Skills:

Jira

SQL

END TO END QA METHODOLOGY

