QA TEST ANALYST – Gauteng Woodmead

JobTitle
QAAutomation Tester
SkillsRequired
Mastery of leading automation testing using Selenium.
Proficiency using Testing tools like Quality Center, JIRA, Load Runner, Apache Jmeter.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies
Experience in Maven, Git, Java and frameworks
Basics of SQL, Object Orient Programming Language, Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and XML.
Good analytical and scripting skills
Have knowledge of the expected coding variations required for different platforms.
Experience in manual testing.
Knowledge of fundamentals of End to End QA methodology.
QAKey performance areas
Excellence in communication, time management, reporting capabilities with all stakeholders and project managers.
Passion for testing automation
Passionate to do knowledge transfer to others.
Prepare for daily stand-up and other meetings
Stick to daily, weekly, monthly tasks and meet deadlines.
Forward thinking – Product change suggestions of for improvement.
Keep all Automated testing current and updated.
Accept additional tasks when required.
Be willing to work out of business hours and over weekends/public holidays when required.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- SQL
- END TO END QA METHODOLOGY