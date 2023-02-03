SAP Technical Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert ABAP Developer with SD/PP. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

At least 8 years’ experience in ABAP Development (Backend, Frontend)

At least 5 years’ experience in ABAP Development logistics

At least 5 years’ experience in logistics (Modules SD or PP) from a functional perspective / customizing (customizing and specification for enhancements)

At least 5 years operations experience in logistics

Expert knowledge in integration technology (Idoc, Odata)

In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager, transport)

Desired Skills:

SD

PP

ABAP

Idoc

Odata

Solution manager

transport

