SAP Technical Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert ABAP Developer with SD/PP. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 years’ experience in ABAP Development (Backend, Frontend)
- At least 5 years’ experience in ABAP Development logistics
- At least 5 years’ experience in logistics (Modules SD or PP) from a functional perspective / customizing (customizing and specification for enhancements)
- At least 5 years operations experience in logistics
- Expert knowledge in integration technology (Idoc, Odata)
- In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager, transport)
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- SD
- PP
- ABAP
- Idoc
- Odata
- Solution manager
- transport