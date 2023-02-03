SAP Technical Consultant

Feb 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert ABAP Developer with SD/PP. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 years’ experience in ABAP Development (Backend, Frontend)
  • At least 5 years’ experience in ABAP Development logistics
  • At least 5 years’ experience in logistics (Modules SD or PP) from a functional perspective / customizing (customizing and specification for enhancements)
  • At least 5 years operations experience in logistics
  • Expert knowledge in integration technology (Idoc, Odata)
  • In depth technical understanding of SAP (e.g., Solution manager, transport)

Desired Skills:

  • SD
  • PP
  • ABAP
  • Idoc
  • Odata
  • Solution manager
  • transport

