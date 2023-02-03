Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years of experience as a Solutions/Software Architect.

Must have knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.); Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing; Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework.

12 months contract

Hybrid work model

Location – Gauteng

