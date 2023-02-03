Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Must have knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.); Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing; Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Business Begree

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Work environment:

Hybrid working environment, will be required to go into the Johannesburg offices from time to time

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

