Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 3, 2023

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Must have knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.); Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing; Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Business Begree

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs

  • Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

  • Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

  • Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

  • Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

  • Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

  • Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

  • Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

  • Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives

  • Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working environment, will be required to go into the Johannesburg offices from time to time

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *