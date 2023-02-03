Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years of experience.
Must have knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.); Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing; Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Business Begree
Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
- Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working environment, will be required to go into the Johannesburg offices from time to time
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking