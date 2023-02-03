Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 3, 2023

We are looking for a Scrum Master that experience in Bespoke Software Development Integration project delivery and has a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure SDI projects in Agile teams.

  • The successful Scrum Master for our business will be responsible for owning the delivery of our Agile projects end-to-end.

  • Ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

  • Dealing with Africa based customers is highly advantageous.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce

  • IT or Engineering

Preferred Qualification:

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

  • Agile or Scrum Certification

Experience required:

  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

  • Proven experience within a Product driven environment.

  • More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion,

  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

  • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

  • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.

  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts

  • Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.

Work environment:

  • Remote, a stable internet connection is required.

Physical demands:

  • Sitting.

Travel:

  • Yes, from time to time.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

