Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master that experience in Bespoke Software Development Integration project delivery and has a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure SDI projects in Agile teams.

The successful Scrum Master for our business will be responsible for owning the delivery of our Agile projects end-to-end.

Ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

Dealing with Africa based customers is highly advantageous.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Tertiary Degree in Commerce

IT or Engineering

Preferred Qualification:

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

Agile or Scrum Certification

Experience required:

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product driven environment.

More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion,

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts

Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.

Work environment:

Remote, a stable internet connection is required.

Physical demands:

Sitting.

Travel:

Yes, from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

