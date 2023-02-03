Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master that experience in Bespoke Software Development Integration project delivery and has a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure SDI projects in Agile teams.
- The successful Scrum Master for our business will be responsible for owning the delivery of our Agile projects end-to-end.
- Ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.
- Dealing with Africa based customers is highly advantageous.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce
- IT or Engineering
Preferred Qualification:
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
- Agile or Scrum Certification
Experience required:
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Proven experience within a Product driven environment.
- More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion,
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
- Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
- Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts
- Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
Work environment:
- Remote, a stable internet connection is required.
Physical demands:
- Sitting.
Travel:
- Yes, from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML