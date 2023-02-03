Security Engineer (L3)

The Security Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing, and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature. Survey.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Assist in analyzing, assigning and escalating support calls.

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company.

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation.

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certified in the following technologies

Security +

Higher certifications in the following key vendors

Denial of Service Protection – Abor DDOS

VPN – Pulse Secure, Citrix

Proxy – Zscaler, Forcepoint proxy (Advisors) & Server proxy’s

Advantageous Certifications:

Perimeter Security – CheckPoint Firewalls (SA & RoA)

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Fortinet NSE 4 and above

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

ITIL

CISM

CISSP

CheckPoint

Routing and Switching

CCNP

Proxy

VPN

Abor DDOS

Security+

Penetration Test

Security engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position