Senior Automation TesteR

Feb 3, 2023

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester to be located in Johannesburg for a hybrid opportunity.

This is a contract position.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT related qualification

Experience required:

  • 7+ years experience

  • Full SDLC Testing experience

  • Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques

  • Experience working with agile teams, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Xray, Confluence)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete

  • Technology: Java

  • Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect

  • API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER

  • Comfortable working in an Agile Environment

  • Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial

  • Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *