Senior Automation TesteR

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester to be located in Johannesburg for a hybrid opportunity.

This is a contract position.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience required:

7+ years experience

Full SDLC Testing experience

Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques

Experience working with agile teams, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Xray, Confluence)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete

Technology: Java

Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect

API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER

Comfortable working in an Agile Environment

Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

