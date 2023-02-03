Senior Automation Tester

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester with a minimum of 7+ years of experience in

Senior Automation Tester

Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete

Technology: Java

Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect

API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER

Comfortable working in an Agile Environment

Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial

Contract Position

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Senior Automation Tester

Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete

Selenium and Java

API: Rest Assured

POSTMAN

SOAPUI or SWAGGER

Learn more/Apply for this position