Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng

Feb 3, 2023

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester with a minimum of 7+ years of experience in

  • Senior Automation Tester
  • Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete
  • Technology: Java
  • Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect
  • API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER
  • Comfortable working in an Agile Environment
  • Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial

Contract Position
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Automation Tester
  • Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete
  • Selenium and Java
  • API: Rest Assured
  • POSTMAN
  • SOAPUI or SWAGGER

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *