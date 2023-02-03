Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester with a minimum of 7+ years of experience in
- Senior Automation Tester
- Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete
- Technology: Java
- Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect
- API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER
- Comfortable working in an Agile Environment
- Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial
Contract Position
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Senior Automation Tester
- Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete
- Selenium and Java
- API: Rest Assured
- POSTMAN
- SOAPUI or SWAGGER