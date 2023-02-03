Senior Automation TesteR – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an opening for a Senior Automation Tester to be located in Johannesburg for a hybrid opportunity.
This is a contract position.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT related qualification
Experience required:
- 7+ years experience
- Full SDLC Testing experience
- Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques
- Experience working with agile teams, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Xray, Confluence)
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Testing Tools: SmartBear and TestComplete
- Technology: Java
- Someone with solid Selenium and Java experience willing to work on the above-mentioned tools will be perfect
- API: Rest Assured, POSTMAN, SOAPUI, or SWAGGER
- Comfortable working in an Agile Environment
- Exposure to a variety of Automation Tools, frameworks, and technologies is beneficial
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML