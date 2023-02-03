Senior Dev Ops and Software Engineer – 2023-02 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client an International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for Senior DevOps and Software Engineer to Develop and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology. To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.
10+ Years’ experience relating to:
Mining Industry experience is preferred
Application Development
DevOps practices
Software development practices
IOT
This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes
Translate business needs to technical specifications
Design, build and deploy applications
Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
Evaluate and improve Development standards
Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
User management
Security management
Develop and update technical documentation
Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines
The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Anglo-American landscape is vast
Desired Skills:
- Azure Tools
- CI/CD pipelines
- DevOps practices
- IOT