Senior Dev Ops and Software Engineer – 2023-02 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client an International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for Senior DevOps and Software Engineer to Develop and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology. To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

10+ Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry experience is preferred

Application Development

DevOps practices

Software development practices

IOT

This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy applications

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve Development standards

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications

Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Anglo-American landscape is vast



Desired Skills:

Azure Tools

CI/CD pipelines

DevOps practices

IOT

