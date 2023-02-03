A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior IT Security Specialist.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A relevant diploma/degree in Information Communication Technology Relevant IT security certifications (CompTIA Security+, CISCO certified, Fortinet certified, CISSP, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)
- More than 6 years of Information and Technology security experience with advanced knowledge of the following technology environments: Darktrace Technology, Fortinet
- Firewalls Zscaler Technology, Mimecast, Crowd strike and familiarity with industry SIEM solutions.
Knowledge
- Cyber security controlling and monitoring
- Cyber security tools & frameworks
- Understanding Sasria regulations, wordings and procedures
- Good knowledge of Insurance-related regulations
- Good knowledge of product offering
Desired Skills:
- Cyber security
- Insurance-related
- security experience