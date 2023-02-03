Senior IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 3, 2023

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior IT Security Specialist.
Qualifications and Experience:

  • A relevant diploma/degree in Information Communication Technology Relevant IT security certifications (CompTIA Security+, CISCO certified, Fortinet certified, CISSP, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)
  • More than 6 years of Information and Technology security experience with advanced knowledge of the following technology environments: Darktrace Technology, Fortinet
  • Firewalls Zscaler Technology, Mimecast, Crowd strike and familiarity with industry SIEM solutions.

Knowledge

  • Cyber security controlling and monitoring
  • Cyber security tools & frameworks
  • Understanding Sasria regulations, wordings and procedures
  • Good knowledge of Insurance-related regulations
  • Good knowledge of product offering

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber security
  • Insurance-related
  • security experience

