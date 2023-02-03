Senior IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Senior IT Security Specialist.

Qualifications and Experience:

A relevant diploma/degree in Information Communication Technology Relevant IT security certifications (CompTIA Security+, CISCO certified, Fortinet certified, CISSP, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)

More than 6 years of Information and Technology security experience with advanced knowledge of the following technology environments: Darktrace Technology, Fortinet

Firewalls Zscaler Technology, Mimecast, Crowd strike and familiarity with industry SIEM solutions.

Knowledge

Cyber security controlling and monitoring

Cyber security tools & frameworks

Understanding Sasria regulations, wordings and procedures

Good knowledge of Insurance-related regulations

Good knowledge of product offering

