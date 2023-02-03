Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Job Title:

Senior Help Desk Technician

Purpose:

1. Support of users new and established systems (Vision, Back-up, Workstations, basic network, Printing and Microsoft applications)

2. Support of IT hardware infrastructure

3. Technical Knowledge of Vision POS, Backup, SAP, SQL and Vision Back-office and Branch receiving.

4. Excellent Troubleshooting skills with rapid resolution

5. Performs daily policy checks:

– Firewall

– Local Area Network

– Wide Area Network6. Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide Local Area Network and Wide Area Network Connectivity

7. Deploy and document group wide Firewall Configuration Setup for branches

8. More than 4 years’ experience with a configuring/systems background.

Qualifications and or Experience:

L2 SQL (3-year experience)

L2 LAN Network (3 years’ experience)

L2 Wireless Network (3 years’ experience)

L2 WAN Network (4 years’ experience)

L2 Phones & Printers (4 years’ experience)

L2 Remote support (5 years’ experience)

L2 Office 365 and lower (5 years’ experience)

L2 Active Directory (4 years’ experience)

Microsoft infrastructure skills (4 years’ experience)

L2 Hardware & Software maintenance (5 years’ experience) Understanding of procurement.

Understanding of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; or relevant quality management system

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office

Experience with stock deliveries

Sales and Client interaction experience

MCSA Diploma or equivalent

SQL DB

CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)

Desktop Support

ISO 27002 Foundations

Level 2 Mimecast Support

Endpoint Security

CIS security controlsSkills, Knowledge and Attributes:

Excellent Communication skills

Analytic skills (Information processing)

Interpersonal skills

Good understanding of IT Infrastructure

Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)

Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB

Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.

Excellent written, communication and presentation skills

Excellent organizational and follow-up skills

Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)

Outstanding organizing skills

Ability to update and draft technical Documents.

Attention to detail.

Monitoring

Record keeping and documentation

Planned change control knowledge.

Teamwork

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline orientated

Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.

Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.

Implementation of network and security standards

Proactive Monitoring

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is in the motor industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

