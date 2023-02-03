Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Job Title:
Senior Help Desk Technician
Purpose:
1. Support of users new and established systems (Vision, Back-up, Workstations, basic network, Printing and Microsoft applications)
2. Support of IT hardware infrastructure
3. Technical Knowledge of Vision POS, Backup, SAP, SQL and Vision Back-office and Branch receiving.
4. Excellent Troubleshooting skills with rapid resolution
5. Performs daily policy checks:
– Firewall
– Local Area Network
– Wide Area Network6. Deploy and provide technical documentation related to groupwide Local Area Network and Wide Area Network Connectivity
7. Deploy and document group wide Firewall Configuration Setup for branches
8. More than 4 years’ experience with a configuring/systems background.
Qualifications and or Experience:
- L2 SQL (3-year experience)
- L2 LAN Network (3 years’ experience)
- L2 Wireless Network (3 years’ experience)
- L2 WAN Network (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Phones & Printers (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Remote support (5 years’ experience)
- L2 Office 365 and lower (5 years’ experience)
- L2 Active Directory (4 years’ experience)
- Microsoft infrastructure skills (4 years’ experience)
- L2 Hardware & Software maintenance (5 years’ experience) Understanding of procurement.
- Understanding of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; or relevant quality management system
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Experience with stock deliveries
- Sales and Client interaction experience
- MCSA Diploma or equivalent
- SQL DB
- CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)
- Desktop Support
- ISO 27002 Foundations
- Level 2 Mimecast Support
- Endpoint Security
- CIS security controlsSkills, Knowledge and Attributes:
- Excellent Communication skills
- Analytic skills (Information processing)
- Interpersonal skills
- Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
- Good understanding of Security (FW, IPS, EPS)
- Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
- Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
- Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
- Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
- Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
- Outstanding organizing skills
- Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
- Attention to detail.
- Monitoring
- Record keeping and documentation
- Planned change control knowledge.
- Teamwork
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline orientated
- Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
- Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
- Implementation of network and security standards
- Proactive Monitoring
Desired Skills:
- Excellent Communication skills – Analytic skills (Information processing) – Interpersonal skills – Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is in the motor industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund