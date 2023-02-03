Senior Java Developer – Centurion/ Hybrid – R1200k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A South African, top FinTech business require a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team, expanding team. Join a corporate that believes a true driver of business success is for their employees to feel appreciated and protected.

Additional Information:

Minimum 6 years solid Java experience

ACI is preferred but not a requirement, they prefer candidates with an IT/ Engineering degree although this isn’t essential

Candidate must be born in South African, based in Centurion but remote and or hybrid work is definitely a consideration

Skills

6 years commercial Java coding experience

Java

J2EE

Spring

Spring BOOT

Angular

Devops and Cloud experience a plus

