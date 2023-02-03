We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.
Must have C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5), SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), Rest API’s and Cloud (AWS) experience.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification
Desired Skills Experience:
- Relevant nformation Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- At least 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.
- 5+ years Software Development experience using:
- Angular JS skills.
- C#.NET/ VB.Net.
- MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
- LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery.
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
12 months contract– option for perm
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking