Senior .Net Developer

We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 6 years of experience.

Skills:

C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5)

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Rest API’s

Cloud (AWS)

Basically a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development.

.Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)

We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)

Is comfortable with building REST Api’s

Has used Test-Driven Development before.

Basic SQL skills

Exposure to Entity Framework

Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server

Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)

Working with Git version control

AWS Microservices implementation

Hybrid working model – Western Cape

6 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

