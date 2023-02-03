Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 3, 2023

We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.

Must have C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5), SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), Rest API’s and Cloud (AWS) experience.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Desired Skills Experience:

  • Relevant nformation Technology Degree or National Diploma.

  • At least 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.

  • 5+ years Software Development experience using:

    • Angular JS skills.

    • C#.NET/ VB.Net.

    • MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

    • LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery.

    • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

    • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

  • Unit Testing.

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 months contract– option for perm

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

