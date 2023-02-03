Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 6 years of experience.
Skills:
- C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5)
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Rest API’s
- Cloud (AWS)
- Basically a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development.
- .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)
- We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)
- Is comfortable with building REST Api’s
- Has used Test-Driven Development before.
- Basic SQL skills
- Exposure to Entity Framework
- Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server
- Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)
- Working with Git version control
- AWS Microservices implementation
Hybrid working model – Western Cape
6 Months Contract
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking