Senior Network Engineer

Feb 3, 2023

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
  • Conduct monthly review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality.
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.
  • Troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues including Fault management.
  • Consult and advise customers regarding network related requirements.
  • Design networking and related technology solutions to meet customer requirements.
  • Prep, configure and install network and related/integrated solutions.
  • Documentation and reporting where required – As Built, Design, standard builds, Fault description, Resolution and Root Cause Analysis, Surveys and Assessments, Reports as needed.
  • Mentoring of colleagues and peers both in the Networking arena and others
  • Standby and after-hours escalation point for support issues.
  • Focus on service availability and IPSLA requirements.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

  • Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.
  • Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances.
  • Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.
  • Ability to work well in a pressurized environment.
  • Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.
  • Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
  • Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
  • Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.
  • Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols.
  • OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding BGP.
  • Layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc.
  • Layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.
  • CCNP with solid SD WAN experience.
  • Cisco SD-WAN Viptela knowledge with OMP routing protocols.
  • Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.
  • VxLAN knowledge would be advantage.
  • Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark).
  • Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python).
  • Be a finisher and get the job done.
  • Manage his/her own workload.

Desired Skills:

  • CCNP
  • Cisco
  • VxLAN
  • OSPF
  • EIGRP
  • Troubleshooting
  • VLANS
  • Wireshark
  • Python
  • IPAM
  • RADIUS
  • Protocol Analyzer
  • SD WAN
  • Cisco Routers
  • Cisco Technology
  • Cisco IOS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *