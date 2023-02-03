Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
- Conduct monthly review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality.
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.
- Troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues including Fault management.
- Consult and advise customers regarding network related requirements.
- Design networking and related technology solutions to meet customer requirements.
- Prep, configure and install network and related/integrated solutions.
- Documentation and reporting where required – As Built, Design, standard builds, Fault description, Resolution and Root Cause Analysis, Surveys and Assessments, Reports as needed.
- Mentoring of colleagues and peers both in the Networking arena and others
- Standby and after-hours escalation point for support issues.
- Focus on service availability and IPSLA requirements.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.
- Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances.
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.
- Ability to work well in a pressurized environment.
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
- Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.
- Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols.
- OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding BGP.
- Layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc.
- Layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.
- CCNP with solid SD WAN experience.
- Cisco SD-WAN Viptela knowledge with OMP routing protocols.
- Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.
- VxLAN knowledge would be advantage.
- Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark).
- Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python).
- Be a finisher and get the job done.
- Manage his/her own workload.
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- Cisco
- VxLAN
- OSPF
- EIGRP
- Troubleshooting
- VLANS
- Wireshark
- Python
- IPAM
- RADIUS
- Protocol Analyzer
- SD WAN
- Cisco Routers
- Cisco Technology
- Cisco IOS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years