Our client in the renewable energy industry is looking to employ Senior Solar PV Project Manager at their organization
Location: Observatory, Cape Town
Requirements;
- Technical Qualification (BEng,BSc)
- Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering/management experience (preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)
- Minimum two years of Project Engineer/Manager experience
- Must be familiar with Google Workspace
- Knowledge of the design, construction, operations, and maintenance of electrical/mechanical PV system components
- Familiar with the JBCC Minor Works Agreement/Principal Building Agreement
- PMP
- Consultancy experience or Lenders TA, Construction Monitoring or Owner’s Engineering experience
- Electrical qualification or wireman’s license(beneficial)
- Solar PV draughting or design experience (beneficial)
Responsibilities:
- Manage a portfolio of construction projects, in the capacity of Principal Agent, across all sectors of the solar PV market.
- Coordinate and manage scheduled project meetings, milestone assessments, and contractor claims
- Facilitating solar PV contractors in delivering successful projects throughout the entire project cycle
- Site visits and quality inspections during feasibility and construction phases
- Representing the Client in contract negotiation and supplier due diligence
- Managing projects as the Principal Agent working with client-appointed quantity surveyors,architects and structural engineers
- Ensuring the design is executed in accordance with the contracts in place, with the project specifications, and in compliance with construction good practices, local rules, and standards
- Detailed design interrogation, drawings, calculations, datasheets, procedure, and documentation for theproject provided
- Developing lessons learned and return on experience
- Tracking of key deliverables
- Contract management – EPC tender design, coordination, management, evaluation, and review
- Monitoring and reporting on PV projects through the construction and operational phases
- Providing technical engineering support on PV projects at all stages of the project development cycle
