Senior Solar PV Project Manager

Our client in the renewable energy industry is looking to employ Senior Solar PV Project Manager at their organization

Location: Observatory, Cape Town

Requirements;

Technical Qualification (BEng,BSc)

Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering/management experience (preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)

Minimum two years of Project Engineer/Manager experience

Must be familiar with Google Workspace

Knowledge of the design, construction, operations, and maintenance of electrical/mechanical PV system components

Familiar with the JBCC Minor Works Agreement/Principal Building Agreement

PMP

Consultancy experience or Lenders TA, Construction Monitoring or Owner’s Engineering experience

Electrical qualification or wireman’s license(beneficial)

Solar PV draughting or design experience (beneficial)

Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of construction projects, in the capacity of Principal Agent, across all sectors of the solar PV market.

Coordinate and manage scheduled project meetings, milestone assessments, and contractor claims

Facilitating solar PV contractors in delivering successful projects throughout the entire project cycle

Site visits and quality inspections during feasibility and construction phases

Representing the Client in contract negotiation and supplier due diligence

Managing projects as the Principal Agent working with client-appointed quantity surveyors,architects and structural engineers

Ensuring the design is executed in accordance with the contracts in place, with the project specifications, and in compliance with construction good practices, local rules, and standards

Detailed design interrogation, drawings, calculations, datasheets, procedure, and documentation for theproject provided

Developing lessons learned and return on experience

Tracking of key deliverables

Contract management – EPC tender design, coordination, management, evaluation, and review

Monitoring and reporting on PV projects through the construction and operational phases

Providing technical engineering support on PV projects at all stages of the project development cycle

Desired Skills:

Googleworkspace

PV

Solar

PMP

