SENIOR SQL DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

Senior Database Administrator
Well establishedCompany based in Woodmead requires a Senior Database Administrator tojoin their formidable team.
Requirements:
Grade 12
Diploma or Degreein IT administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and Database design, etc.
Minimum of 5+years in database administration in advanced stage with proven trackrecord.
Must haveknowledge of:
Experience withWindows Server 2016 upwards and SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and the properdisk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Serverenvironments
Data warehousingand transactional flows of data from different systems
Microsoft SSRS,SSIS, SSAS
Virtual ServerExperience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus
Roles andResponsibilities:
DatabaseAdministration
Provideadministration of database systems including installation, upgrades,configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning, andmaintenance
Testing newversions of the database management system (DBMS)
Set up, maintainreporting and data integration processes using SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
Set andadminister standards for overall organization’s SQL Server relationaldatabase structure / architecture
Oversee all datagenerated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for anyservice degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack onmaintenance
Oversee all SQLinstances and databases
Patching andupdating Software
Implementdatabase backup, disaster recovery and high-availability solutions
Ensure thecompanies records are archived and secure and keep the companiesdatabase maintenance plan intact with the company records
Maintain datastandards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act
Write databasedocumentation, including data standards, procedures and definitionsfor the data dictionary (metadata)
Implement andmaintain a working high availability environment with all SQLinstances
DatabaseReporting / dashboards / Build and maintain the company dashboards
Ensure allcompany reports are accurate and running
SQL – Developcustom database objects (T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, tables,views, functions)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSRS
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma