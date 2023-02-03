SENIOR SQL DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – Gauteng Woodmead

Senior Database Administrator

Well establishedCompany based in Woodmead requires a Senior Database Administrator tojoin their formidable team.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Diploma or Degreein IT administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and Database design, etc.

Minimum of 5+years in database administration in advanced stage with proven trackrecord.

Must haveknowledge of:

Experience withWindows Server 2016 upwards and SQL [Phone Number Removed]; and the properdisk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Serverenvironments

Data warehousingand transactional flows of data from different systems

Microsoft SSRS,SSIS, SSAS

Virtual ServerExperience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus

Roles andResponsibilities:

DatabaseAdministration

Provideadministration of database systems including installation, upgrades,configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning, andmaintenance

Testing newversions of the database management system (DBMS)

Set up, maintainreporting and data integration processes using SSRS, SSIS and SSAS

Set andadminister standards for overall organization’s SQL Server relationaldatabase structure / architecture

Oversee all datagenerated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for anyservice degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack onmaintenance

Oversee all SQLinstances and databases

Patching andupdating Software

Implementdatabase backup, disaster recovery and high-availability solutions

Ensure thecompanies records are archived and secure and keep the companiesdatabase maintenance plan intact with the company records

Maintain datastandards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act

Write databasedocumentation, including data standards, procedures and definitionsfor the data dictionary (metadata)

Implement andmaintain a working high availability environment with all SQLinstances

DatabaseReporting / dashboards / Build and maintain the company dashboards

Ensure allcompany reports are accurate and running

SQL – Developcustom database objects (T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, tables,views, functions)

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position