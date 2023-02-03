Tech Wise is Bitdefender Distributor of the Year

Tech Wise Solutions has been named as the Bitdefender Distributor of the Year.

“Accepting this award on behalf of the team is a great privilege” says Peter Kohlöffel, director of Tech Wise Solutions. ” Following an internal restructure of the company, 2022 saw the Tech Wise Solutions team grow with additional sales support and technical specialist staff, together with improved systems and processes to better serve our valued partners.”

Tech Wise Solutions is a cyber security solutions distributor and a division of the X2A Group Holdings based in southern Africa.

Kohlöffel adds: “X2A Group Holdings is a shared services model that supports the current six business divisions with financial; structural; management and marketing infrastructure. As both the CRO of X2A Group Holdings and Director of Tech Wise Solutions, it has been a privilege to see these businesses grow from strength to strength thanks to our amazing staff members and with the support of our trusted vendors.”

Bitdefender delivers threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. With a large portfolio of solutions available as well as easy to use tools such as the PAN (Partner Advantage Network) and the GravityZone Console, channel partners have a full view into their end user environments and are enabled to process quotes, orders and renewals themselves via these platforms.

As well as Bitdefender, Tech Wise Solutions also distributes Acronis, Zecurion, Sendmarc and Immuniweb.