TECHNICAL ASSISTANT 6 MTHS FTC – Gauteng Johannesburg

LOCATION Edenvale

POSITION TYPE Fixed Term – 6 Months

CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023

SALARY R725 860 CTC Per Annum

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal.

– Professional body membership

EXPERIENCE

– Completed Articles – practical experience in auditing environment.

– Working knowledge of auditing, assurance and ethics standards

– Good knowledge of legislation affecting auditors

– Experience of working in an auditing environment / exposure as manager of audit engagements and application of audit methodologies and ethics requirements in practice

– Working knowledge of IAASB Standards and the IRBA Code of Conduct

– An interest in writing, and good writing skills, of technical matters

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Professional body accreditation: technical support, co-ordination and administration

– Professional body monitoring: technical support, co-ordination and administration

– Manage and respond to the needs of various internal and external stakeholders

– Writing reports, preparing minutes and project planning

– Education & Transformation administrative support as required

ATTRIBUTES

– Analytical skills

– Critical thinking

– Experience in learning and development

– Research skills

– Report writing skills

– Project management experience

– Innovation and creativity

– Attention to detail

– Proactive communication

– Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly)

Desired Skills:

practical experience in auditing environment.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

