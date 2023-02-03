TECHNICAL ASSISTANT 6 MTHS FTC

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – 6 MONTHS FTC
LOCATION Edenvale
POSITION TYPE Fixed Term – 6 Months
CLOSING DATE 17 February 2023
SALARY R725 860 CTC Per Annum
QUALIFICATIONS
– Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal.
– Professional body membership
EXPERIENCE
– Completed Articles – practical experience in auditing environment.
– Working knowledge of auditing, assurance and ethics standards
– Good knowledge of legislation affecting auditors
– Experience of working in an auditing environment / exposure as manager of audit engagements and application of audit methodologies and ethics requirements in practice
– Working knowledge of IAASB Standards and the IRBA Code of Conduct
– An interest in writing, and good writing skills, of technical matters
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Professional body accreditation: technical support, co-ordination and administration
– Professional body monitoring: technical support, co-ordination and administration
– Manage and respond to the needs of various internal and external stakeholders
– Writing reports, preparing minutes and project planning
– Education & Transformation administrative support as required
ATTRIBUTES
– Analytical skills
– Critical thinking
– Experience in learning and development
– Research skills
– Report writing skills
– Project management experience
– Innovation and creativity
– Attention to detail
– Proactive communication
– Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly)
