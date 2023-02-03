Technical (Python/Go) Lead

We are recruiting a Technical (Python/Go) Lead to join our team in Gauteng on a permament contract.

Job Purpose:

Provide support to the Scrum Master and lead the development process.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Python

Hibernate

JBoss

ReactJS

CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines)

Go (Golang)

Preferred Qualification:

IT Related

Most mandatory skills required Python, Go (Golang), React JS (Preferred), Hibernate, CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)

Experience Required:

Java Developer with 5+ years’

At least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Lead the development process

Support the Scrum Master

Provide guidance and mentoring

Work Environment:

Remote if candidate is based outside of Gauteng and hybrid working model if based in Gauteng.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

