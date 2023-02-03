Technical (Python/Go) Lead

Feb 3, 2023

We are recruiting a Technical (Python/Go) Lead to join our team in Gauteng on a permament contract.

Job Purpose:

Provide support to the Scrum Master and lead the development process.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Python

  • Hibernate

  • JBoss

  • ReactJS

  • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines)

  • Go (Golang)

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT Related

  • Most mandatory skills required Python, Go (Golang), React JS (Preferred), Hibernate, CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)

Experience Required:

  • Java Developer with 5+ years’

  • At least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Lead the development process

  • Support the Scrum Master

  • Provide guidance and mentoring

Work Environment:

  • Remote if candidate is based outside of Gauteng and hybrid working model if based in Gauteng.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

