We are recruiting a Technical (Python/Go) Lead to join our team in Gauteng on a permament contract.
Job Purpose:
Provide support to the Scrum Master and lead the development process.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Python
- Hibernate
- JBoss
- ReactJS
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines)
- Go (Golang)
Preferred Qualification:
- IT Related
- Most mandatory skills required Python, Go (Golang), React JS (Preferred), Hibernate, CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)
Experience Required:
- Java Developer with 5+ years’
- At least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Lead the development process
- Support the Scrum Master
- Provide guidance and mentoring
Work Environment:
- Remote if candidate is based outside of Gauteng and hybrid working model if based in Gauteng.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML