Test Analyst at Qes

Feb 3, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Test Planning
  • Test Analysis
  • Test Preparation
  • Test Execution
  • Test Reporting
  • Defect Logging
  • Defect Reporting
  • SQL Scripting
  • Automated Scripting
  • Automated Execution
  • DevOps
  • Agile Methodology
  • Waterfall Methodology

Experience

  • Test Management Studios (Any)
  • JIRA
  • SoapUI
  • Postman
  • Swagger
  • SQL Management Studio (Any)
  • Visual Studio
  • Selenium

Competencies

  • Professionalism
  • Results Driven
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Conceptual Thinking
  • Proactive and Initiative
  • Ability to Work Independently
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Planning and Organising

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Tester

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

