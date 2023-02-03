Test Analyst at Qes – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Test Planning

Test Analysis

Test Preparation

Test Execution

Test Reporting

Defect Logging

Defect Reporting

SQL Scripting

Automated Scripting

Automated Execution

DevOps

Agile Methodology

Waterfall Methodology

Experience

Test Management Studios (Any)

JIRA

SoapUI

Postman

Swagger

SQL Management Studio (Any)

Visual Studio

Selenium

Competencies

Professionalism

Results Driven

Accuracy

Analytical Thinking

Conceptual Thinking

Proactive and Initiative

Ability to Work Independently

Interpersonal Relationships

Planning and Organising

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Tester

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

