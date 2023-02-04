Business Analyst IT

Feb 4, 2023

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Long Term – Ongoing Contract Role)
Location: Centurion – HYBRID MODEL (Go into the office at least once a week)
Salary: R75 000 GROSS per month | R900 000 MAX per annum
Industry: Insurance / Investments

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to Collective Investments team.
  • To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
  • Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

Experience & Technology Requirements

  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
  • Experience in the Investment environment (preferred)
  • 2-3 years’ experience working with API’s.
  • Must have Agile working experience.
  • SQL Knowledge (beneficial)
  • Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).

Duties

  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives.
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements.
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mock-ups etc).
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst Certification
  • Investment environment
  • Insurance Sector
  • API
  • Agile
  • SQL
  • Lucid
  • JIRA
  • business solutions
  • mock-ups
  • technical processes
  • integration
  • Sign off test cases
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process
  • Requirements elicitation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

