Business Analyst IT

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Long Term – Ongoing Contract Role)
Location: Centurion – HYBRID MODEL (Go into the office at least once a week)
Salary: R75 000 GROSS per month | R900 000 MAX per annum
Industry: Insurance / Investments
JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to Collective Investments team.
- To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
Experience & Technology Requirements
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
- Experience in the Investment environment (preferred)
- 2-3 years’ experience working with API’s.
- Must have Agile working experience.
- SQL Knowledge (beneficial)
- Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).
Duties
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives.
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements.
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mock-ups etc).
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma