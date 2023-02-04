Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Centurion

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Long Term – Ongoing Contract Role)

Location: Centurion – HYBRID MODEL (Go into the office at least once a week)

Salary: R75 000 GROSS per month | R900 000 MAX per annum

Industry: Insurance / Investments

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to Collective Investments team.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC

Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

Experience & Technology Requirements

Minimum 6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role

Experience in the Investment environment (preferred)

2-3 years’ experience working with API’s.

Must have Agile working experience.

SQL Knowledge (beneficial)

Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).

Duties

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives.

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements.

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mock-ups etc).

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst Certification

Investment environment

Insurance Sector

API

Agile

SQL

Lucid

JIRA

business solutions

mock-ups

technical processes

integration

Sign off test cases

Process Mapping

Business Process

Requirements elicitation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

