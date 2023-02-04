IT Project Manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- Relevant Diploma in Project Management or Business Management
- Scrum or SAFe Certification (Preferred but not a must have)
- PMP, Prince 2, CAPM or Agile / Agile Scrum Certification (Highly Advantageous)
- Matric
Experience & Technology Requirements
- 5-7 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse IT environment
- MUST HAVE experience in managing multiple projects at once
- MUST HAVE Financial Services, Insurance, or Investments industry experience
- Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
- Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Agile methodology
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Management
- Afrikaans
- PMP
- SCRUM
- AGILE
- MS Project
- SaFe
- PRINCE 2
- Project Management Agile
- CAPM
- Scrum Master
- Financial Services
- Insurance
- Investments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management