IT Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 4, 2023

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Relevant Diploma in Project Management or Business Management
  • Scrum or SAFe Certification (Preferred but not a must have)
  • PMP, Prince 2, CAPM or Agile / Agile Scrum Certification (Highly Advantageous)
  • Matric

Experience & Technology Requirements

  • 5-7 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse IT environment
  • MUST HAVE experience in managing multiple projects at once
  • MUST HAVE Financial Services, Insurance, or Investments industry experience
  • Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Relevant MS Project / Project Management software
  • Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
  • Agile methodology

Desired Skills:

  • IT Project Management
  • Afrikaans
  • PMP
  • SCRUM
  • AGILE
  • MS Project
  • SaFe
  • PRINCE 2
  • Project Management Agile
  • CAPM
  • Scrum Master
  • Financial Services
  • Insurance
  • Investments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *