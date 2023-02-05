Business Intelligence Developer

Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices.
- Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.
- Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
- Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications.
- Design, develop, test and implement reports using SSRS, Crystal reports and MS Power BI.
- Develop end-user training material for business applications.
- Maintain and develop Transact-SQL queries/views, stored procedures, functions and optimize SQL queries to enhance system performance.
- Update and document technical processes/procedures.
Requirements:
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
- A minimum of 3 Years financial application development experience.
- A minimum of 3 years’ Transact-SQL experience.
- Experience in C# and or VBScript.
- Experience in software development project management.
- A minimum of 2 years SageX3 ERP application and administration experience.
- A minimum of 2 years Sage 300 application and administration experience.
- Knowledge of application development using web technologies such as HTML, MVC, Java etc. will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage.
- Sales Logix / Infor development experience would be an advantage.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.
- Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.
Required Qualifications & Experience
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
- Financial Management Degree/Diploma is an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Financial Applications Development
- BI Applications Development
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SAGE ERP X3 Development
- SAGE ERP X3 Administration
- Server Security Applications
- C#
- VBScript
- T-SQL
- SAGE 300 Administration
- SAGE 300 Development
- Javascript
- OLAP