Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 5, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices.
  • Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements.
  • Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
  • Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications.
  • Design, develop, test and implement reports using SSRS, Crystal reports and MS Power BI.
  • Develop end-user training material for business applications.
  • Maintain and develop Transact-SQL queries/views, stored procedures, functions and optimize SQL queries to enhance system performance.
  • Update and document technical processes/procedures.

Requirements:
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

  • A minimum of 3 Years financial application development experience.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ Transact-SQL experience.
  • Experience in C# and or VBScript.
  • Experience in software development project management.
  • A minimum of 2 years SageX3 ERP application and administration experience.
  • A minimum of 2 years Sage 300 application and administration experience.
  • Knowledge of application development using web technologies such as HTML, MVC, Java etc. will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of content management systems would be an advantage.
  • Sales Logix / Infor development experience would be an advantage.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills.
  • Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.
  • Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.

Required Qualifications & Experience

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma
  • Financial Management Degree/Diploma is an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Applications Development
  • BI Applications Development
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SAGE ERP X3 Development
  • SAGE ERP X3 Administration
  • Server Security Applications
  • C#
  • VBScript
  • T-SQL
  • SAGE 300 Administration
  • SAGE 300 Development
  • Javascript
  • OLAP

