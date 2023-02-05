C# Developer (AWS experience)

We build customer specific business solutions, be it web, mobile, internet of things, cloud or business intelligence.

Our company is currently in search for an adaptable, energetic, dynamic and dedicated person to join our software development team. The ideal candidate will be applied in almost all of the facets of our SDLC.

N.B: C# and AWS experience (Top priority)



Preferred Qualifications:

BSC Computer science

AWS Certification will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team

Experience of the following technologies:

ASP.Net Zero, C#



Web/RESTful services and/or GarphQL



XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation



Experience with relational databases (i.e. MS SQL, PostgreSQL)



Flutter Development

Desired Skills:

C#

AWS

ASP.NET

