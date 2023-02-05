Senior Java Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)

Java / JavaScript Certifications

Experience & Skills

Minimum 5-7 years IT experience

2-4 years in a Financial Services / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

HTML / JavaScript.

JPA and hibernate.

Spring.

JMS and Messaging technologies.

XML and Related technologies.

BPEL.

Web services.

MEAN stack (Mongo, Express js, Angular, Node.js).

Good understanding on Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)

Gradle.

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

Advantageous:

Exposure to Docker

Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).

Experience with test automation.

AWS Knowledge.

Desired Skills:

J2EE

JPA

Javascript

JMS

XML

BPEL

MEAN Stack

MongoDB

AngularJS

Angular

Node.js

Oracle

PostgreSQL

Gradle

GIT

Mockito

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Springboot

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position