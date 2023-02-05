Senior Java Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
- Java / JavaScript Certifications
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 5-7 years IT experience
- 2-4 years in a Financial Services / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)
Sound technical proficiency in the following:
- HTML / JavaScript.
- JPA and hibernate.
- Spring.
- JMS and Messaging technologies.
- XML and Related technologies.
- BPEL.
- Web services.
- MEAN stack (Mongo, Express js, Angular, Node.js).
- Good understanding on Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)
- Gradle.
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
- Working knowledge of development design patterns.
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.
Advantageous:
- Exposure to Docker
- Micro-services.
- Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
- Experience with test automation.
- AWS Knowledge.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development