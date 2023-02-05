Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 5, 2023

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
  • Java / JavaScript Certifications

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum 5-7 years IT experience
  • 2-4 years in a Financial Services / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

  • HTML / JavaScript.
  • JPA and hibernate.
  • Spring.
  • JMS and Messaging technologies.
  • XML and Related technologies.
  • BPEL.
  • Web services.
  • MEAN stack (Mongo, Express js, Angular, Node.js).
  • Good understanding on Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)
  • Gradle.
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns.
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

Advantageous:

  • Exposure to Docker
  • Micro-services.
  • Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
  • Experience with test automation.
  • AWS Knowledge.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

