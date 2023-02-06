Agile Project Manager/Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Project Manager /Scrum Master to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1year contract role.

What you will be doing

Ensure successful implementation, with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to projects in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through daily facilitation.

Ensure communication, teachings, integration and successful team dynamics.

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitating with multiple deliverables across a spectrum of wants and needs.

Conduct daily stand-ups, engagement, communication and feedback sessions with all stakeholders.

Provide timeous reporting to project and stakeholders.

Regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and daily status reports / updates.

Build professional relationships though engagement.

Guiding the teams on how to use Lean and Agile practices and values.

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of self-organisation.

Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediments.

Facilitating discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

Advise on possible risk issues.

Mitigate risks timeously.

Escalate issues, blockers and risks timeously.

Provide guidance to Product owner / Lead.

Facilitate retrospective sessions with core team.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems, process, services and solutions are aligned.

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Establish boundaries, commitment, trust, rapport and team cohesion by conducting personal conversations with team members.

What we are looking for:

Completed degree required

5 years experience as Project Manager / Scrum Master

Agile experience required

PMBOK Methodology

SAFe certification and experience required

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Scrum Master

PMBOK Methodology

Learn more/Apply for this position