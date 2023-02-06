Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Feb 6, 2023

Our client in the IT Sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience.
  • Own reliable transport essential.
  • Quality references a must.
  • No criminal record.

Frameworks / Skills:

  • NET Framework
  • NET Webforms
  • NET Framework
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Git Source Control
  • Bitbucket
  • Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
  • Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
  • Javascript / jQuery
  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
  • API design and development
  • RESTful Services

Responsibilities:

  • Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
  • Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
  • Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
  • Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
  • Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
  • Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
  • Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
  • Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Applications
  • ASP.Net
  • BitBucket
  • Dataset Management
  • Development
  • Javascript

