Application Support Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting an Application Support Specialist working 100% remotely.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

Minimum 3 years’ experience

Needs to be able to know their way around SQL to do SQL Investigations

Third line application support

Pull and update and invest logs

Write complex queries to pull data from databases

Competency Profile – Knowledge: SQL scripting knowledge Knowledge specific to business systems, i.e. Core banking, Enterprise Bus, Payment Gateways. In-Depth Microsoft Server Microsoft SQL and web services (IIS) knowledge. Knowledge of card transaction routing and testing. Interest in keeping abreast of current trends in software development and testing, especially as they relate to the technologies being used. Understanding of common software failures and faults and the resolution of these. Knowledge of ITIL process management and improvement. Understanding of Agile methodology Understanding the SAFe Framework

Business skills: Excellent persuasion and negotiation skills. Relating and networking skills with ability to interact and influence at all levels. Good project management skills. Ability to establish and maintain co-operative working relations. Analytical and Decision making skills. Conceptual reasoning ability. System configuration product skills. Conflict handling and detailed practical problem-solving ability. Strong technical aptitude with good organizational, analysis and problem-solving skills. Ability to work on multiple projects with multiple priorities and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, complex, global, and dynamic environment. Ability to work proactively and collaboratively as part of a team on a large project. Ability to pay attention to details and to follow through on commitments.



Duties/Responsibilities:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Daily operational support

Assist in resolving business queries and escalate to technical and infrastructure support if required.

Provide advanced application support to enable end-users to effectively utilise the systems.

Engage with System Administrators, Database Administrators, Network Engineers, Developers, Testers, Application Support Specialists and other staff to monitor, diagnose and attend to issues related to all aspects of IT eChannels Platform.

Write queries and script updates from a maintenance and support perspective.

Maintain both production and staging application.

Embed a DevOps culture through stages from development, UAT and production.

Investigate and resolve any performance related issues impacting the customer experience.

Change control: Manage the change control process for new solutions as well as modifications to existing solutions. Ensure quality of configuration and solution changes that are implemented in both production and staging environments.

3rd Party vendor engagement: Log calls with 3rd party vendors for bugs and defects identified. Follow up 3rd party vendor calls to ensure resolution. Ensure that solutions provided by 3rd party vendors are tested before being deployed.

Skills improvement and transfer: Keep abreast of current methodologies, technologies and tools. Contribute and implement new ideas on processes. Quick turnaround service delivery to clients. Adapt to changes within unit quickly. Provide guidance to peers and junior team members.



Attributes:

Well organized, dynamic and innovative.

Self-confidence, drive and tenacity.

Accuracy.

Adaptability.

Assertiveness.

Committed.

Conscientious.

Consistency.

Credibility.

Detailed and methodical.

Goal directness and deadline driven.

Ability to handle pressure.

Innovative.

Reliable.

Effective written and oral communication as well as strong interpersonal skills.

Integrity.

Ability to analyze and prioritize.

Work Environment:

Remote Working Model – with stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role).

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

